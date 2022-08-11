BreakingNews
Man shot multiple times, killed at DeKalb apartments
Dutchman convicted of role in farmers' road block protest

National & World News
1 hour ago
A man has been convicted of dumping straw on a Dutch road last month and sentenced to perform 80 hours of unpaid work

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A man was convicted Thursday of dumping straw on a Dutch road last month and sentenced to perform 80 hours of unpaid work, in one of the first cases stemming from widespread protests by farmers against government plans to slash nitrogen emissions.

The 42-year-old man, whose identity wasn't released by the court in the eastern city of Arnhem, was also ordered to pay 3,600 euros (about $3,700) in damages to cover the costs of the cleanup operation.

The court ruled that he and about 30 other demonstrators partially blocked a highway on July 28 by dumping garbage, including manure, plastic straw and sawdust, on the road.

“By taking part in this action, the man caused a dangerous situation for road users,” the court said in a statement.

It added that the defendant, who was arrested at the scene and spent four days in jail, said during the hearing that he regretted his actions.

“He had not carefully considered the consequences for others and indicated that he deserves punishment for this,” the court said.

Dutch farmers have launched a series of disruptive protests over the summer, including dumping trash on roads and blockading supermarket distribution centers, over the government's announcement earlier this year that it wants to slash emissions of nitrogen, including ammonia produced by livestock, by 50% by 2030.

The leader of the Netherlands' top agricultural lobby group said that a first round of talks on Aug. 5 with a delegation led by Prime Minister Mark Rutte about the emissions reduction goals delivered "too little" for thousands of farmers living in uncertainty.

