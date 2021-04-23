Dutch Supreme Court adviser: Reject Russia's Yukos appeal

GML chief executive Tim Osborne welcomed Friday's advisory opinion.

"We are confident that the Supreme Court of The Netherlands will likewise uphold the Court of Appeal’s ruling,” he said in a statement.

The arbitration panel concluded in 2014 that Moscow seized control of Yukos in 2003 by financially crippling the company with huge tax claims. The move was seen as an attempt to silence Yukos CEO Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a vocal critic of President Vladimir Putin.

The arbitration ruling said that Russia was not acting in good faith when it levied the massive claims against Yukos, even though some of the company’s tax arrangements might have been questionable.

The state launched “a full assault on Yukos and its beneficial owners in order to bankrupt Yukos and appropriate its assets while, at the same time, removing Mr. Khodorkovsky from the political arena,” the arbitrators said.

Khodorkovsky was arrested at gunpoint in 2003 and spent more than a decade in prison as Yukos’ main assets were sold to a state-owned company. Yukos ultimately went bankrupt.