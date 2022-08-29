ajc logo
X

Dutch soldier shot in Indianapolis dies of his injuries

National & World News
14 minutes ago
The Defense Ministry says that one of three Dutch soldiers wounded in a shooting outside a hotel in downtown Indianapolis over the weekend has died

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — One of three Dutch soldiers wounded in a shooting outside a hotel in downtown Indianapolis over the weekend has died, the Defense Ministry said Monday.

The commando “died tonight of his injuries. That happened surrounded by family and colleagues," the ministry said in a statement.

The soldier, whose identity was not released, was one of three members of the Dutch Commando Corps who were shot and wounded early Saturday in downtown Indianapolis after what local police believe was a disturbance outside the hotel where they were staying, authorities said.

The two other wounded soldiers are conscious, the ministry said.

The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. in Indianapolis' entertainment district. The Dutch Defense Ministry said the three soldiers were from the Commando Corps and were in Indiana for training.

Indianapolis police said they believe some sort of altercation between the three victims and another person or people led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

The Indiana National Guard said the soldiers had been training at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, a 1,000-acre (405-hectare) complex about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southeast of Indianapolis. The Guard said in a statement that the center is used for training by the Department of Defense “as well as other allies.”

Editors' Picks
7-year-old girl fatally shot during family gathering near Old Fourth Ward12h ago
Ronald Acuña says he has had ‘some pretty intense’ knee pain last few days
9h ago
Detroit police: Suspect arrested in fatal 'random' shootings
1h ago
Diana's last moments: French medic recalls 'tragic night'
1h ago
Diana's last moments: French medic recalls 'tragic night'
1h ago
New postseason format isn't lowering the bar too much
1h ago
The Latest
Israeli tycoon appeals corruption conviction in Swiss court
23m ago
IAEA chief says mission to big Ukraine nuclear plant on way
24m ago
2 high-rise towers in India demolished for violating laws
44m ago
Featured
Meadowcreek's Jordan Louie (5) drops the football as he gets tackled by South Gwinnett's Darius Owens (2) during the first half at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross on Friday, August 26, 2022. South Gwinnett won 58-25. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Week 2 high school football scoreboard
What do you want Georgia political candidates to talk about?
Georgia school tests reflective coating on playground to cool its part of the planet
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top