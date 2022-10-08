BreakingNews
Dutch rally to support Iranian protests over woman's death

National & World News
3 hours ago
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Thousands of chanting, singing people held a solidarity demonstration Saturday in The Hague in support of protesters in Iran who have taken to the streets since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following her arrest for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic's strict dress code.

Protesters gathered on a central park in the city waved flags and banners emblazoned with texts including “No to enforced headscarf in Iran,” “Justice can’t wait” and “Stop bloodshed in Iran.” Several lawmakers from parties across the Dutch political spectrum also attended.

Saturday’s demonstration follows anti-government protests across Iran that were sparked by Amini's death.

The Iranian protests have triggered demonstrations of support across Europe, including by women cutting off locks of their hair, following Iranian women's example.

Oscar-winning French actors Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche, as well as other French screen and music stars, filmed themselves chopping off locks of their hair in a video posted Wednesday.

Dutch Justice Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius also cut off a lock of her hair during a live television talk show this week.

The full extent of demonstrations in Iran and subsequent crackdowns remains unclear. An Associated Press tally of reports in state-run and state-linked media shows there have been at least 1,900 arrests connected to the protests. Demonstrations have been reported in at least 50 Iranian cities, towns and villages.

State television last suggested at least 41 people had been killed in the demonstrations as of Sept. 24. In the nearly two weeks since, there’s been no update from Iran’s government. Rights activists put the death toll much higher.

