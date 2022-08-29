ajc logo
X

Dutch rail strike halts trains to and from Amsterdam

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
Train services have ground to a near standstill around Amsterdam as the latest in a series of strikes by railway workers hits the Dutch capital

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Train services ground to a near standstill around Amsterdam on Monday as the latest in a series of strikes by railway workers hit the Dutch capital, halting international services and affecting lines to and from the busy Schiphol international airport.

Eurostar, the company that runs trains between London and Amsterdam, said its trains would not run to Rotterdam or Amsterdam, and Thalys, whose trains run in France, the Netherlands and Belgium, warned travelers that its services would be disrupted.

Schiphol said on its website that there was “limited to no train traffic possible” although two trains each hour would run from the airport to and from the central city of Utrecht.

It is the latest blow to Schiphol that has seen a summer of disruptions and long lines to get through security checks because of a surge in post-pandemic travel and staff shortages.

“Travelers to Amsterdam are advised to use alternative transport,” Schiphol said, and urged people using taxis to carpool or share their ride.

Rail workers are striking to support their calls for higher wages and better working conditions. Union officials say that rail workers are under extreme pressure because of staff shortage at the national network and need a substantial pay rise because of the soaring inflation hitting the Netherlands and the rest of Europe.

Editors' Picks
7-year-old girl fatally shot during family gathering near Old Fourth Ward14h ago
Diana's last moments: French medic recalls 'tragic night'
2h ago
Ronald Acuña says he has had ‘some pretty intense’ knee pain last few days
10h ago
Detroit police: Suspect arrested in fatal 'random' shootings
2h ago
Detroit police: Suspect arrested in fatal 'random' shootings
2h ago
Fuel leak interrupts launch countdown of NASA moon rocket
51m ago
The Latest
Rights groups urge Yemen's Houthis to end Taiz blockade
11m ago
Iran president: No way back to nuclear deal if probe goes on
19m ago
International aid reaches flood-ravaged Pakistan
24m ago
Featured
Meadowcreek's Jordan Louie (5) drops the football as he gets tackled by South Gwinnett's Darius Owens (2) during the first half at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross on Friday, August 26, 2022. South Gwinnett won 58-25. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Week 2 high school football scoreboard
What do you want Georgia political candidates to talk about?
Georgia school tests reflective coating on playground to cool its part of the planet
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top