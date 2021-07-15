Dutch queen and robot open 3D-printed bridge in Amsterdam

The 6-ton structure will be loaded with sensors that researchers at Imperial College London will use to monitor the bridge in real time and gauge how it reacts to being used by pedestrians.

It will remain in place for two years while the bridge that previously spanned the canal is renovated.

Micha Mos, a councillor at Amsterdam municipality, said the bridge could help bring in new tourists as the the city seeks to clean up a neighborhood known for seedy clubs and noisy stag parties.

“This may attract a new kind of visitor, one who is more interested in architecture and design, which will help change the way the neighborhood is perceived as more of something you want to visit but visit respectfully than it has been over the few last decades,” he said.

Caption A steel 3D-printed pedestrian bridge spans a canal in the heart of the red light district in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, July 15, 2021. The distinctive flowing lines of the 12-meter (40-foot) bridge were created using a 3D printing technique called wire and arc additive manufacturing that combines robotics with welding. (AP Photo/Aleksandar Furtula) Credit: Aleksandar Furtula Credit: Aleksandar Furtula