ajc logo
X

Dutch prosecutors won't appeal sole acquittal in MH17 trial

National & World News
By MOLLY QUELL, Associated Press
57 minutes ago
The Dutch prosecutor’s office says it won't appeal the acquittal of a man charged in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 as it flew over eastern Ukraine in 2014

THE HAGUE (AP) — The Dutch prosecutor's office said Thursday that it will not appeal the acquittal of a man charged in the shooting down of a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet as it flew over eastern Ukraine in 2014, citing concerns over the stress it would place on the families of the 298 people killed in the tragedy.

Earlier this month, a court in the Netherlands convicted three other men in absentia for supplying the Russian surface-to-air missile which was used to bring down Flight 17, killing everyone on board the Boeing 777. Oleg Pulatov, a Russian who was the only suspect represented by defense lawyers at the trial, was acquitted for lack of evidence.

“An appeal would be a great burden for the next of kin, because they would then remain in uncertainty about the outcome of the criminal case,” the Netherlands Public Prosecution Service said in a statement.

All of the men are believed to be in Russia, which does not extradite its own nationals. Through his lawyers, Pulatov maintained he was not involved in the tragedy. A former officer in the Russian military intelligence service, he was considered the lowest-ranking member of the group.

Russians Igor Girkin and Sergey Dubinskiy, and Ukrainian separatist Leonid Kharchenko were given life sentences for coordinating the transportation of the Buk missile system from a Russian military base to a separatist-controlled region of Ukraine and its subsequent return after the airliner was shot down.

The plane, which was traveling from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, exploded in midair and crashed, spreading wreckage and bodies across farmland. The active conflict in eastern Ukraine at the time made recovering remains difficult.

The families of many of the victims were content that the ruling held the Kremlin accountable for the disaster. Moscow had denied any involvement in the crash, but the verdict clearly found the convicted defendants men were supported by Russia.

The prosecution service said it would continue its efforts to bring Girkin, Dubinskiy and Kharchenko into custody. “No offender should be allowed to escape punishment,” the office said in a statement.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jeremy Freeman

REPORT: Robin Meade, entire Atlanta HLN news operations nixed amid CNN layoffs3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Why Geoff Duncan didn’t cast a ballot in the Senate runoff
7h ago

Credit: ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJ

We’re back: Atlanta to host another college football national championship
4h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

On the Georgia trail: Walker dishes red meat ahead of Obama visit
3h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

On the Georgia trail: Walker dishes red meat ahead of Obama visit
3h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Where the Braves’ payroll stands, what it could mean for rest of offseason
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Susan Walsh

High court to rule on Biden student loan cancellation plan
9m ago
Japan beats Spain 2-1 as both teams advance at World Cup
12m ago
Germany out of World Cup despite 4-2 win over Costa Rica
13m ago
Featured

Active school shooter hoaxes becoming a national trend
9h ago
Early voting ends Friday in Georgia Senate runoff: Times and locations
How to watch the SEC and ACC championship games this weekend
21h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top