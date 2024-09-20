Nation & World News

Dutch police seek witnesses to Rotterdam stabbing that left 1 dead and another seriously wounded

Dutch police are appealing for witnesses as they investigate a stabbing in which one man was killed and another seriously wounded in the port city of Rotterdam
In this image made from video provided by Media TV, personnel respond to a stabbing incident late Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in the port city of Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Media TV via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this image made from video provided by Media TV, personnel respond to a stabbing incident late Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in the port city of Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Media TV via AP)
1 hour ago

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police appealed for witnesses Friday as they investigated a stabbing in which one man was killed and another seriously wounded in the port city of Rotterdam.

A suspect was arrested after being overpowered Thursday night by members of the public and police. There was no immediate word on the motive for the attack, but police said Thursday night that witnesses reported the attacker shouting “Allahu akbar,” the Arabic phrase meaning God is great.

“It’s part of the investigation,” police spokesman Wessel Stolle said Wednesday night.

A 32-year-old man from Rotterdam was killed and a 33-year-old man from Switzerland was seriously wounded in the stabbing near the landmark Erasmus Bridge, police said in a statement. The suspect is a 22-year-old man from the central Dutch city of Amersfoort who reportedly attacked his victims with two large knives.

Police didn't release the identities of the suspect or the victims of the stabbing, in line with Dutch privacy guidelines.

A sports instructor, Reniël Renato David Litecia, said that he hit the attacker with two sticks after seeing him attack somebody and managed to take the knives and throw them away.

He said he initially thought it was a fight, “but when I started running in that direction I saw that it wasn’t a fight. It was a man with two long knives who was stabbing another young guy and when I started shouting he turned around and started approaching everyone who was around him.”

Another police spokesperson, Kristel Arntz, said the assailant is believed to have attacked one person in an underground parking lot and then a second victim near a busy terrace near one end of the bridge that spans the New Maas river, which runs through Rotterdam.

Arntz also said that it was too early in the investigation to establish a motive.

“We have arrested a suspect, we are going to question him. We will look at all the witness statements and then we will look at what the possible motive was,” she said.

In this image made from video provided by Media TV, personnel respond to a stabbing incident late Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in the port city of Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Media TV via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - The Erasmus Bridge towers over the river Maas in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, April 2007. (AP Photo/ Bas Czerwinski, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Islamic extremist plotted to attack German soldiers during their lunch break, prosecutors...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Israeli soldiers pushed three apparently lifeless bodies from roofs during a West Bank...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Germany begins conducting checks at all its land borders
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

In Denmark, a man is suspected of 86 counts of reckless driving. He filmed it himself.
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Mexican president blames the US for bloodshed in Sinaloa as cartel violence surges14m ago
Thousands of exploding devices in Lebanon trigger a nation that has been on edge for...15m ago
Global stocks are mixed as Wall Street's rate cut-fueled rally fades22m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy photo

Georgia-Pacific to transform iconic Atlanta HQ into mixed-use destination
Pharmacy in Augusta dispenses medical marijuana defying warning from DEA
Lionsgate, a key player in Georgia film, is making a big move into AI