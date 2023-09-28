BreakingNews
GDOT: Prepare for extended bridge closure after I-285 crash in Sandy Springs

Dutch police say 2 people are killed in shootings at a university hospital and home in Rotterdam

The Rotterdam Police chief says 2 people have been killed by a lone gunman who opened fire and started fires in a hospital and an apartment in the Dutch city of Rotterdam
National & World News
By MIKE CORDER – Associated Press
Updated 13 minutes ago
X

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Two people were killed by a lone gunman who opened fire and started fires in a hospital and an apartment in the Dutch city of Rotterdam on Thursday, the city's police chief said.

The shooter, a 32-year-old student from Rotterdam, wore a bulletproof vest as he shot and killed a 39-year-old woman and seriously injured her 14-year-old daughter, Police Chief Fred Westerbeke said.

The shooter then went to the nearby Erasmus Medical Center where he shot and killed a 46-year-old man, a teacher at the academic hospital.

The suspect’s identity was not released.

No motive was announced.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — People have been killed in two shootings Thursday at a university hospital and a nearby home in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam, police said, but they did not immediately announce the number of victims.

Rotterdam police said on X, formerly Twitter, that they were informing next of kin before releasing any more details. A suspect had been arrested after the shootings at the Erasmus Medical Center and the nearby apartment.

Fire also broke out at both locations, local authorities said.

Earlier Thursday, police had said that a man wearing military clothing and carrying a handgun had opened fire in a classroom at the university hospital, wounding one person. They also reported a shooting earlier at the home nearby.

Police said they had arrested a 32-year-old man under the hospital’s helipad and said that the Rotterdam resident was a suspect in both shootings. They said they did not believe any other shooters were involved.

No motive was immediately announced for Thursday’s shootings.

The Erasmus Medical Center appealed on social media for people not to go to the hospital.

There have been scores of small explosions and at homes and businesses across Rotterdam this year, blamed on rival drug gangs.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Miscount inflated number of Georgia medical marijuana patients3h ago

Credit: TNS

Winners and losers: Georgia political scientists weigh in on the GOP debate
26m ago

Former Fulton jailer indicted on federal charges in detainee choking incident
2h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

GDOT: Prepare for extended bridge closure after I-285 crash in Sandy Springs
1h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

GDOT: Prepare for extended bridge closure after I-285 crash in Sandy Springs
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

U.S. Senate flips on dress code as Georgia legislators make AJC best-dressed list
53m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Netflix's DVD-by-mail service bows out as its red-and-white envelopes make their final...
6m ago
Colleges should step up their diversity efforts after affirmative action ruling, the...
7m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street rises as pressures pounding it from the bond and oil...
8m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Cubs broadcasters don’t take kindly to delay to celebrate Acuña
4h ago
Week 5 college football schedule: How to watch all 65 FBS games
1h ago
Kickoff time announced for Georgia Tech’s trip to Miami
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top