Dutch police deployed in force to curb rioting, looting

In Amsterdam, riot police were dispatched to a commercial street where a large group of youths had gathered and set off fireworks, but there were no violent confrontations.

The rioting, which started with the torching of a coronavirus testing center in a fishing village on Saturday night, is the worst to hit the Netherlands in years. It was initially triggered by anger over a tough coronavirus lockdown that has been in force since mid-December, but calls for rioting swirling on social media and mainly spread among young people increasingly fueled the unrest.

Schools have been closed in the country since the Christmas holidays. Police said Tuesday afternoon that video images showed that many rioters were young teenagers and that many of the people they arrested were picked up close to their homes.

“I join others in appealing to parents to keep their children at home. Certainly after 2100, stay indoors,” said North Holland regional Police Chief Anja Schouten.

The violence has stretched the police and led at times to the deployment of military police. On Monday night, rioters pelted police with rocks, fireworks and Molotov cocktails and looted shops in at least two cities, Rotterdam and Den Bosch.

A total of 184 people were arrested in Monday night’s unrest. Police ticketed more than 1,700 for breaching the 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. curfew, which carries a fine of 95 euros ($115). Officers around the country also detained dozens suspected of inciting rioting through social media.

Justice Minister Ferd Grapperhaus said earlier Tuesday that riots would quickly be brought before the courts and face possible prison terms if convicted.

“They won't get away with it,” he told reporters in The Hague.

“If you rob people who are struggling, with the help of the government, to keep their head above water, it's totally scandalous,” Grapperhaus told reporters. He stressed that the curfew is necessary in the fight against the coronavirus.

Populist right-wing opposition lawmaker Geert Wilders called for the army to be used to quell rioting, something the government has so far ruled out.

Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb posted a video message on Twitter, asking rioters: “Does it feel good to wake up with a bag full of stolen stuff next to you?”

He also appealed to parents of the young rioters, asking: “Did you miss your son yesterday? Did you ask yourself where he was?”

The municipality in Den Bosch designated large parts of the city as risk areas for Tuesday night, fearing a repeat of the violence. Residents took to the streets Tuesday to help with the cleanup, and the city’s mayor said he would investigate authorities’ response to the rioting.

“This criminal violence must stop,” Prime Minister Mark Rutte tweeted.

“The riots have nothing to do with protesting or struggling for freedom,” he added. “We must win the battle against the virus together, because that's the only way of getting back our freedom.”

The rate of new infections in Netherlands has been decreasing in recent weeks, but the country's public health institute warned Tuesday that the new variant of the virus first detected in Britain is gaining ground and like was responsible for more than one third of infections over the last week. The country has registered more than 13,650 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

___

Follow all of AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic,https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Police officers block a road during a nation-wide curfew in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. The Netherlands entered its toughest phase of anti-coronavirus restrictions to date, imposing a nationwide night-time curfew from 9 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. which started Saturday Jan. 23, 2021, in a bid to control the COVID-19 infection rate. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

In this grab taken from video on Monday, Jan, 25, 2021, firefighters extinguish a vehicle set on fire by rioters, in Haarlem, Netherlands. Groups of youths have confronted police in several Dutch cities defying the country’s coronavirus curfew and throwing fireworks. Police in the port city of Rotterdam used a water cannon and tear gas in an attempt to disperse a crowd of rioters Monday night. (Mizzle Media via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this grab taken from video on Monday, Jan, 25, 2021, rioters throw stones at police, in Haarlem, Netherlands. Groups of youths have confronted police in several Dutch cities defying the country’s coronavirus curfew and throwing fireworks. Police in the port city of Rotterdam used a water cannon and tear gas in an attempt to disperse a crowd of rioters Monday night. (Mizzle Media via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

The burned wreck of a motor scooter lays on the pavement outside a fast-food restaurant that had it's windows smashed in protests against a nation-wide curfew in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. The Netherlands Saturday entered its toughest phase of anti-coronavirus restrictions to date, imposing a nationwide night-time curfew from 9 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. in a bid to control the COVID-19 infection rate. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

In this grab taken from video on Monday, Jan, 25, 2021, people use their phones to film items burning on a fire started by rioters, in Haarlem, Netherlands. Groups of youths have confronted police in several Dutch cities defying the country’s coronavirus curfew and throwing fireworks. Police in the port city of Rotterdam used a water cannon and tear gas in an attempt to disperse a crowd of rioters Monday night. (Mizzle Media via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A firefighter extinguishes a a container that was set alight during protests against a nation-wide curfew in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. The Netherlands Saturday entered its toughest phase of anti-coronavirus restrictions to date, imposing a nationwide night-time curfew from 9 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. in a bid to control the COVID-19 infection rate. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

A man rests on his broom as he stands next to shards of glass and smashed windows of a fast-food restaurant that was damaged in protests against a nation-wide curfew in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. The Netherlands Saturday entered its toughest phase of anti-coronavirus restrictions to date, imposing a nationwide night-time curfew from 9 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. in a bid to control the COVID-19 infection rate. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

A firefighter extinguishes a container that was set alight during protests against a nation-wide curfew in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. The Netherlands Saturday entered its toughest phase of anti-coronavirus restrictions to date, imposing a nationwide night-time curfew from 9 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. in a bid to control the COVID-19 infection rate. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Okko Molenkamp, 94, is injected with a COVID-19 vaccine in Apeldoorn, Netherlands, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Dutch authorities began vaccinating the first of thousands of people aged over 90 years who still live at home. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong