X

Dutch police: 2 injured in stabbing in store in The Hague

National & World News | 1 hour ago
Dutch police say two people have been injured in a stabbing in a shop in the center of The Hague and a suspect has fled the scene

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Two people were injured in a stabbing Wednesday in a shop in the center of The Hague and a suspect has fled the scene, police said.

The city's police force tweeted that there also was a fire at the store that was quickly extinguished. The two injured people were being taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Police launched an investigation and appealed for witnesses. Further details weren't immediately available and there was no word on a possible motive.

A police spokesman didn't immediately return calls seeking comment.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.