Dutch PM's poll lead shrinks as election enters second day

“Yes, as prime minister I think he has done well. I also find him quite sympathetic, but I did not vote for him,” said Wilbert Vrijburg, a 31-year-old who works for a hi-tech startup, after he voted for pro-European party Volt in The Hague.

“I think it is an important extra voice in the Dutch parliament,” he said.

Interior Minister Kajsa Ollongren said Tuesday in a letter to Parliament that she will tell municipalities that are responsible for counting votes to amend the way they deal with postal votes after reports emerged Monday of what her ministry called “procedural mistakes" with postal votes.

“If people have made this mistake by accident but had the intention, of course, to vote, then it is not fair” if their votes aren't counted, Ollongren told reporters in The Hague.

National broadcaster NOS reported that a number of municipalities said some postal votes could be invalid because the voters hadn't followed instructions correctly when mailing their ballot paper.

The broadcaster reported from the small municipality of Bernheze that 1,688 people voted by mail and 143 of the votes could be invalid.

Leaders of the main parties were facing off Tuesday night in the final televised debate of the campaign before polls open again at 7:30 a.m. (0630 GMT) on Wednesday.

The increased use of postal voting for people age 70 and over is among measures intended to make the election safe amid stubbornly high coronavirus infection rates in the Netherlands, a nation of just over 17 million where more than 16,000 people are confirmed to have died of COVID-19.

Voting has been spread out over three days, starting Monday, with the first two days intended to allow people who are considered more vulnerable to the virus to vote in polling stations that aren't as busy as on normal election days.

In Amsterdam, a drive-thru voting station was set up at a conference center for cars and bicycles.

Sandra Neerbos, 49, took advantage of the early voting in The Hague. She said the most important issues to her are health care and security.

“I think it's important that the health care system is well handled because it has suffered major budget cuts,” she said.

The final day of voting is Wednesday and results are expected to begin rolling in after polling stations close at 9 p.m. (2000 GMT) and into Thursday.

Across the country, thousands of locations from churches to cinemas have been pressed into action as voting locations by officials seeking larger spaces to allow social distancing.

On Tuesday, staff at Amsterdam's Van Gogh Museum were maneuvering voting booths into place near the museum's shop, which has been closed for months because of the tough coronavirus lockdown. Across a busy road, the city's Concert Gebouw set up booths under ornate chandeliers of the building's Mirror Hall.

The party that wins the most seats will be first in line to lead talks to form the next ruling coalition. If that is Rutte, and he succeeds in cobbling together a new government, he could become the country's longest-serving prime minister.

A motorized voter casts her ballot at a drive through polling station in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Some polling stations opened across the Netherlands Monday and Tuesday in a general election that has been spread over three days to allow people to vote safely during the coronavirus pandemic.

Voters queue on their bicycles in a ride through polling station in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

A ballot box is brought to a polling station inside the Van Gogh museum during a demonstration for the media in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The Van Gogh museum is closed because of the pandemic.

A ballot box is brought to a polling station inside the Van Gogh museum during a demonstration for the media in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

A ballot box is brought to a polling station inside the Van Gogh museum during a demonstration for the media in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Polling booths are being set up in a room of the Concertgebouw, or Royal Concert Hall, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Polling booths are being set up in a room of the Concertgebouw, or Royal Concert Hall, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

A motorized voter looks at her ballot before casting her vote at a drive through polling station in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

An election volunteer shows discarded red voting pencils in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. As an extra hygiene measure for the election in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, the red pencils used to mark ballot papers are being used only once. Voters can either take their pencil home as a souvenir or drop it into a garbage bin.

A voter walks towards a volunteer at a polling station wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with a yellow heart and the text "keep your distance" while holding an arrow measuring out the 1.5-meter social distance in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday, March 15, 2021.

A red voting pencil and church benches are seen as people queue to cast their ballots at a polling station in church De Duif in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday, March 15, 2021.