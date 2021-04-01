Dutch PM Rutte fights for his political life in tough debate

After the note was photographed, Rutte told reporters last week that he had not discussed Omtzigt in his coalition talks. But according to notes made by civil servants that were published Thursday, Rutte did talk about the lawmaker.

Rutte told the ensuing debate that he did not remember that part of the discussion and had answered reporters' questions “in good conscience.”

“I am not standing here lying. I am telling the truth,” Rutte said.

One of the officials who led the coalition talks, caretaker interior minister Kajsa Ollongren, also told lawmakers that she didn't recall discussing Omtzigt with Rutte, saying that it was the first of 17 separate discussions with party leaders.

“We didn't speak with anybody, with none of the party leaders about a function elsewhere for Mr. Omtzigt,” she said as the hours-long debate extended deep into the night.

The debate around the coalition talks and Rutte’s leadership comes as the Netherlands is battling rising coronavirus infections despite a months-long lockdown. Rutte's popularity soared last year as he was seen as a steady hand steering the Netherlands through the coronavirus crisis, but ebbed as the March election approached.

Opposition lawmaker Geert Wilders demanded Rutte step down immediately and called for a motion of no confidence.

“Don't you realize that your time is up?” Wilders said.

Omtzigt was not present for the debate between party leaders. He is taking time off, after complaining of exhaustion.

Sigrid Kaag, leader of the centrist D66 party that finished second in the election, said she had seen a “pattern of forgetfulness, amnesia” from Rutte over his more than a decade in office.

“How can you, in the greatest crisis that we face in the Netherlands, restore the trust that has again been damaged?” Kaag asked.

Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte listens to the debate in parliament in The Hague, Netherlands, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Rutte was fighting for his political life Thursday in a bitter parliamentary debate about the country's derailed process of forming a new ruling coalition following elections last month. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

The two officials who led the coalition talks, caretaker interior minister Kajsa Ollongren, right, and Senator Annemarie Jorritsma, left, answer questions of parliament during a debate on caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte's role in the talks in The Hague, Netherlands, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Rutte was fighting for his political life Thursday in a bitter parliamentary debate about the country's derailed process of forming a new ruling coalition following elections last month. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

