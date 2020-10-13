Dutch order bars, restaurants closed over pandemic fears

Rutte said people's attitudes were a big part in the resurgence.

“All together too many people didn’t respect the rules and we could do not anything else other than increase measures. The key is our behavior," Rutte said.

And he warned that “if things don't go well over the next weeks, we will move toward a full lockdown." Because growth of COVID-19 is so fast, Rutte said, “the hammer to kill the virus must be big enough."

To make sure that revelers unable to go to bars wouldn't party at home, the government also banned the sale of alcohol after 8 p.m. The measures come into effect Wednesday evening.

In additional measures, the government said that any household would be able to receive no more than three guests per day. Public transport travel should be limited as much as possible.

The official death toll from the virus in the Netherlands is 6,587. Rutte warned that cancer or heart patients, for example, would be at risk of dying, if COVID-19 patients overwhelmed hospitals again, forcing delays in other treatment.

“Postponed care leads to health damage and sorrow," he said.