Dutch ICU boss calls for tough lockdown to rein in virus

He said that the government's target of 1,350 beds is out of reach because many ICU staff are currently off work, either sick or because they have children who tested positive and have to self isolate.

He said the only way to ease pressure on ICUs is “to ensure that the admissions go down very fast. And the fastest way of reducing (admissions) is tough measures and I think that means a strict lockdown. And that includes schools because I think if you don’t close schools you don’t stop infections."

Figures show that children aged from 5 to 11 years had the highest rates of infection over the last week in the Netherlands. The Netherlands and the rest of Europe are awaiting a decision from the European Union's drugs regulator on a request by Pfizer to approve its COVID-19 vaccine for elementary school-age children.

The Dutch government — which has been in caretaker mode amid drawn-out coalition talks since a March 17 election — put the nation in a partial lockdown from Nov. 13, ordering bars, restaurants and supermarkets to close at 8 p.m. Non-essential shops have to close at 6 p.m. and people were urged to work from home.

The government made social distancing mandatory Wednesday for everybody aged 18 years and over in locations where the country's COVID passes are not required. Social distancing — staying 1.5 meters from people not in one's family — was already strongly advised by the government. Making it mandatory means law enforcement officials can fine people who do not comply.