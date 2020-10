Dutch hospital airlifts patients to Germany amid virus surge

A curfew imposed on Paris and other French cities last week was extended to 38 more regions starting Friday night. A four-and-a-half hour nightly curfew is to come into effect Saturday night in the Greek capital, Athens, and the country’s second largest city of Thessaloniki, as well as several other areas deemed to have high infection rates.

In Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez publicly appealed for the country to pull together to defeat the new coronavirus.

“We have to step up the fight,” he said in a televised address to the nation which this week became the first European country to surpass 1 million officially recorded COVID-19 cases. Sánchez admitted, though, that the true figure could be more than 3 million, due to gaps in testing and other reasons.

Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 41 million people and killed more than 1.1 million, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are far higher due to gaps in testing and reporting cases.

Restrictions on European daily life even extended to closing the 31-seat parliament on the Arctic island of Greenland after a member of the assembly’s financial committee was in contact with a person who had tested positive. The Parliament, or Inatsisartut, was to have met Thursday for its one-day fall session but it was canceled.

The Dutch airlift to a hospital in the German city of Muenster came amid soaring rates of infection in the Netherlands, where the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen over the past two weeks from 24.58 new cases per 100,000 people on Oct. 7 to 47.74 new cases per 100,000 on Oct. 21. As of Thursday, there were 463 COVID-19 patients in Dutch intensive care units.

Flevohospital spokesman Peter Pels said flying patients across an international border was a last resort after other hospitals in the region around Almere said their intensive care units couldn't take them. The hospital was transferring two patients to Germany on Friday.

“We actually prefer not to move patients because it is very drastic, also for family,” he said. “But to keep the quality and safety of care at a good level, unfortunately it is necessary to move patients.”

Numbers have been spiking in neighboring Germany as well, with the country’s disease control center saying Friday that 11,242 new cases were reported over the last 24-hour period, just shy of the record 11,278 mark set the day before. The nationwide infection rate over the last seven days rose to 60.3 cases per 100,000 residents, up from 56.2 the day before.

At the same time, the country has more than 8,100 intensive care beds free at the moment, with about 21,500 occupied, according to the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine. There’s also a reserve of around 12,700 beds that can be activated within seven days if necessary.

During the first phase of the pandemic, in the last week of March and first two weeks of April, Germany took in a total of 232 intensive care patients from Italy, France and the Netherlands.

Germany is now also in talks to take in people from the Czech Republic.

In that hard-hit country, the health minister was under pressure to resign Friday after a media report that he broke strict government restrictions and visited a Prague restaurant for a meeting, just hours after announcing tightened virus restrictions.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki appealed to his country to adhere to new restrictions coming into force Saturday that include wearing face masks outdoors, closing primary schools and urging anybody aged over 70 to stay home.

The virus also continues to wreak economic havoc. In Spain — where tourism generated 12% of the gross domestic product and sustained 2.6 million jobs before the pandemic — overnight hotel stays were down 78% in September from the same month last year, the national statistics agency said.

Spain is the world’s second most popular vacation destination, after France, but hotel stays in the first nine months of 2020 were down 71% from 2019, the agency reported.

Mike Corder reported from The Hague. Associated Press reporters from across Europe contributed.

A COVID-19 patient is being carried into a helicopter at Flevoziekenhuis, or FlevoHospital, in Almere, Netherlands, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. In the latest sign of the scale of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across Europe, a helicopter is scheduled to start airlifting COVID-19 patients from the Netherlands to an intensive care unit in the German city of Muenster.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

A COVID-19 patient is being tended to prior to being airlifted with a helicopter from Flevoziekenhuis, or FlevoHospital, in Almere, Netherlands, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. In the latest sign of the scale of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across Europe, a helicopter started airlifting COVID-19 patients from the Netherlands to an intensive care unit in the German city of Muenster.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

A corona patient from the Netherlands is transferred from a helicopter to the University Hospital in Muenster, Germany, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. The transfer is intended to reduce the pressure on the intensive care units in the Netherlands. l at the University Hospital in Muenster, Germany, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. The transfer is intended to reduce the pressure on the intensive care units in the Netherlands. (Caroline Seidel/dpa via AP) Credit: Caroline Seidel Credit: Caroline Seidel

A woman gets a nasal swab at the corona test center at Central Station in Cologne, Germany, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. According to the Robert Koch Institute, Germany's federal government agency and research institute responsible for disease control and prevention, the number of new infections with the corona virus in Cologne has risen to 120.1 per 100,000 inhabitants. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP) Credit: Marius Becker Credit: Marius Becker

Police officers and an employee of VAG (Verkehrs-Aktiengesellschaft Nuernberg) in a subway train to control the mask requirement, to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, on the public transport service in Nuernberg, Germany, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (Daniel Karmann/dpa via AP) Credit: Daniel Karmann Credit: Daniel Karmann