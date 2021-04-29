Dutch government pauses coronavirus app over data leak fears

According to the ministry, Google informed the government Wednesday it has fixed the issue. The Dutch government halted messages from the app for 48 hours to check if the leak has been fixed.

In a statement emailed to The Associated Press, Google said it has been “rolling out a fix for an issue where random Bluetooth identifiers used by the Exposure Notification framework on Android were temporarily accessible to a limited number of pre-installed applications.”

The tech giant said that the rollout began several weeks ago and it expects the fix "to be available to all Android users in the coming days.”

Google said that random Bluetooth identifiers “on their own have no practical value to bad actors, and it is extremely unlikely that developers of pre-installed apps were aware of the inadvertent availability of those identifiers.”

The company added that it has no indications that any data from coronavirus exposure apps was accessed inappropriately.