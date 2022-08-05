ajc logo
X

Dutch government, farmers in talks on emission cut targets

FILE- Protesting farmers talk at a blockade outside a distribution center for supermarket chain Aldi in the town of Drachten, northern Netherlands, Monday, July 4, 2022. Representatives of Dutch farmers were meeting Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 with Prime Minister Mark Rutte and other Cabinet ministers to discuss the government's nitrogen emissions reduction goals that have sparked disruptive protests in recent weeks. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE- Protesting farmers talk at a blockade outside a distribution center for supermarket chain Aldi in the town of Drachten, northern Netherlands, Monday, July 4, 2022. Representatives of Dutch farmers were meeting Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 with Prime Minister Mark Rutte and other Cabinet ministers to discuss the government's nitrogen emissions reduction goals that have sparked disruptive protests in recent weeks. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

National & World News
23 minutes ago
Representatives of Dutch farmers are meeting with Prime Minister Mark Rutte and other Cabinet ministers to discuss the government’s nitrogen emissions reduction goals that have sparked disruptive protests in recent weeks

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Representatives of Dutch farmers were meeting Friday with Prime Minister Mark Rutte and other Cabinet ministers to discuss the government's nitrogen emissions reduction goals that have sparked disruptive protests in recent weeks.

But the prospect of success appeared slim, with two main activist farmers' organizations demanding concessions and not attending because they have no trust in the veteran politician appointed to act as intermediary. They say the mediator, Johan Remkes, is not independent.

Rutte did not comment to reporters as he entered the meeting in the central city of Utrecht.

Farmers angry at the target of slashing nitrogen emissions 50% by 2030 have blockaded supermarket distribution centers, parked tractors on highways and dumped garbage including manure and asbestos on roads in recent weeks.

Rutte has criticized what he said are small groups of farmers who he says have endangered others with the nature of their protests. “Willfully endangering others, damaging our infrastructure and threatening people who help clean up is beyond all limits," he wrote on Twitter last week.

The government has been forced to act after courts in recent years began blocking permits for infrastructure and housing projects because the country was missing its emissions targets.

The government has earmarked an extra 24.3 billion euros ($25.6 billion) to finance agricultural reforms that will likely make many farmers drastically reduce their number of livestock or get rid of them altogether. Provincial authorities have been given a year to formulate plans to cut emissions.

Sjaak van der Tak, chairman of the main farmers' lobby group LTO, said the talks were vital. LTO represents some 30,000 farms in the Netherlands.

"It is of enormous importance that we, together with the other agricultural parties, really expect something from this Cabinet,” Van der Tak said on his way into the talks.

LTO says there are nearly 54,000 agricultural businesses in the Netherlands with exports totaling 94.5 billion euros in 2019.

The Dutch minister responsible for nitrogen, Christianne van der Wal, said she had no expectations heading into the talks.

“First, listen,” she said.

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE- Some 25 tractors were used to blockade a distribution center for supermarket chain Albert Heijn in the town of Zaandam, just north of Amsterdam, Monday, July 4, 2022. Representatives of Dutch farmers were meeting Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 with Prime Minister Mark Rutte and other Cabinet ministers to discuss the government's nitrogen emissions reduction goals that have sparked disruptive protests in recent weeks. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

Credit: Peter Dejong

FILE- Some 25 tractors were used to blockade a distribution center for supermarket chain Albert Heijn in the town of Zaandam, just north of Amsterdam, Monday, July 4, 2022. Representatives of Dutch farmers were meeting Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 with Prime Minister Mark Rutte and other Cabinet ministers to discuss the government's nitrogen emissions reduction goals that have sparked disruptive protests in recent weeks. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE- Some 25 tractors were used to blockade a distribution center for supermarket chain Albert Heijn in the town of Zaandam, just north of Amsterdam, Monday, July 4, 2022. Representatives of Dutch farmers were meeting Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 with Prime Minister Mark Rutte and other Cabinet ministers to discuss the government's nitrogen emissions reduction goals that have sparked disruptive protests in recent weeks. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Credit: Peter Dejong

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Protesting farmers block a draw bridge at a lock in the Princess Margriet canal, preventing all ship traffic from passing in Gaarkeuken, northern Netherlands, Monday, July 4, 2022. Representatives of Dutch farmers were meeting Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 with Prime Minister Mark Rutte and other Cabinet ministers to discuss the government's nitrogen emissions reduction goals that have sparked disruptive protests in recent weeks. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

Credit: Peter Dejong

FILE - Protesting farmers block a draw bridge at a lock in the Princess Margriet canal, preventing all ship traffic from passing in Gaarkeuken, northern Netherlands, Monday, July 4, 2022. Representatives of Dutch farmers were meeting Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 with Prime Minister Mark Rutte and other Cabinet ministers to discuss the government's nitrogen emissions reduction goals that have sparked disruptive protests in recent weeks. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Protesting farmers block a draw bridge at a lock in the Princess Margriet canal, preventing all ship traffic from passing in Gaarkeuken, northern Netherlands, Monday, July 4, 2022. Representatives of Dutch farmers were meeting Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 with Prime Minister Mark Rutte and other Cabinet ministers to discuss the government's nitrogen emissions reduction goals that have sparked disruptive protests in recent weeks. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Credit: Peter Dejong

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Police looked on but did not immediately take action Monday as some 25 tractors set up a blockade outside a distribution center for supermarket chain Albert Heijn in the town of Zaandam, just north of Amsterdam, Monday, July 4, 2022. Dutch farmers angry at government plans to slash emissions used tractors and trucks Monday to blockade supermarket distribution centers, the latest actions in a summer of discontent in the country's lucrative agricultural sector. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

FILE - Police looked on but did not immediately take action Monday as some 25 tractors set up a blockade outside a distribution center for supermarket chain Albert Heijn in the town of Zaandam, just north of Amsterdam, Monday, July 4, 2022. Dutch farmers angry at government plans to slash emissions used tractors and trucks Monday to blockade supermarket distribution centers, the latest actions in a summer of discontent in the country's lucrative agricultural sector. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Police looked on but did not immediately take action Monday as some 25 tractors set up a blockade outside a distribution center for supermarket chain Albert Heijn in the town of Zaandam, just north of Amsterdam, Monday, July 4, 2022. Dutch farmers angry at government plans to slash emissions used tractors and trucks Monday to blockade supermarket distribution centers, the latest actions in a summer of discontent in the country's lucrative agricultural sector. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Credit: Peter Dejong

Credit: Peter Dejong

Editors' Picks
Mets jump on Braves, Kyle Wright in opener of crucial series7h ago
DeKalb church day care teachers arrested, face child abuse charges
13h ago
‘The Fabulous Four’ with Bette Midler, Susan Sarandon, Megan Mullally shooting in...
23h ago
Georgia woman pleads guilty to stealing over 1,000 glasses from Warby Parker
16h ago
Georgia woman pleads guilty to stealing over 1,000 glasses from Warby Parker
16h ago
California Gov. Gavin Newsom tells Hollywood: Stop filming in Georgia
23h ago
The Latest
The AP Interview: US aid chief counters food crisis, Russia
7m ago
Blinken: China military drills are 'significant escalation'
9m ago
EXPLAINER: Why is insulin so expensive and difficult to cap?
18m ago
Featured
080322 Conley, Ga.: Students wear mandatory clear book bags as they walk to their classrooms during the first day of school for Clayton County public schools at Anderson Elementary School, Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in Conley, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

PHOTOS: School starts in Metro Atlanta
Long COVID study looks at why some can’t shake dizziness, fatigue and more
Charles Loudermilk, Atlanta businessman and philanthropist, dies at 95
14h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top