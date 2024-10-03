Dutch government blames a 'state actor' for hacking a police network

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A cyberattack that broke into a police account and accessed work-related contact details of all Dutch police officers was almost certainly carried out by hackers working for a foreign government, the justice minister told lawmakers.

Dutch intelligence agencies “consider it highly likely that a state actor is responsible,” Justice and Security Minister David van Weel wrote in a letter to lawmakers on Wednesday night about the breach, which was first revealed last Friday.

He added that “police, together with national security partners, are doing everything they can to protect police employees and prevent further damage.”