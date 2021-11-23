Dutch COVID infections hit weekly record; Hospitals stressed

Children under 12 had the highest proportion of positive tests in the week up to Tuesday. The European Union's drug regulator is expected to issue a decision later this week on a request by Pfizer and BioNTech to approve their COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11.

A panel of experts that advises the Dutch government on the virus urged people this week to improve basic measures such as social distancing and mask wearing, saying that many people are not adhering to a partial lockdown introduced more than a week ago.

According to the new government figures, hospital admissions rose 19% over the last week while admissions to intensive care units climbed 26%. The health institute said 265 people were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 last week, raising the confirmed pandemic death toll in the Netherlands above 19,000.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Caption Thousands take part in a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Caption A protestor wears a sign reading "Freedom" during a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Caption People take part in a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Caption In this image taken from video, demonstrators protest against government restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Police fired warning shots, injuring an unknown number of people, as riots broke out Friday night in downtown Rotterdam at a demonstration against plans by the government to restrict access for unvaccinated people to some venues. (Media TV Rotterdam via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this image taken from video, demonstrators protest against government restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Police fired warning shots, injuring an unknown number of people, as riots broke out Friday night in downtown Rotterdam at a demonstration against plans by the government to restrict access for unvaccinated people to some venues. (Media TV Rotterdam via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited