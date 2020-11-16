Dutch court upholds terror conviction in station attack

The court said in a statement that judges slightly reduced the sentence of the attacker, who has been identified only as Jawed S., from nearly 27 years to 25 years based on sentences in similar cases and on his young age.

The man, who is now 21, was convicted of attempted murder with a terrorist motive just over a year ago. The court said he took a train from Germany to the Dutch capital to avenge what he perceived as insults to Islam and didn't know his victims were Americans.