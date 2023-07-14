Dutch court convicts a man who fatally shot 3 people of murder, sentences him to life imprisonment

National & World News
18 minutes ago
X
A Dutch court has convicted a man of killing two people at an activity farm for people with mental disabilities and limitations and earlier fatally shooting a man to test his weapon

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court on Friday convicted a man of killing two people at an activity farm for people with mental and psychological disabilities and earlier fatally shooting a man to test his weapon. He was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murders and two attempted murders.

The defendant, identified only as John S. under Dutch privacy rules, fatally shot a female worker and a 16-year-old girl at the farm in Alblasserdam near the port city of Rotterdam on May 6, 2022. He shot and seriously wounded two other people at the farm.

The man had once been thrown out of the farm after he had a relationship with a person there. He also was convicted of threatening the person, who wasn't identified by the court.

Two days earlier, he fatally shot a man at a shoe repair shop in the nearby town of Vlissingen to test the Glock pistol he had bought, prosecutors said.

“The violence and cold-bloodedness are terrifying,” Rotterdam District Court said in a written verdict. “With these gruesome and senseless acts, the suspect inflicted colossal suffering on many.”

Life sentences are rare in the Netherlands, where the sentence means a convicted person must spend the rest of their life behind bars. But the court said that “given the gravity of the facts and the circumstances,” it was the only appropriate sentence.

Prosecutors had sought a 30-year sentence and mandatory psychiatric treatment for the suspect, who called the police after the shooting and confessed to the crimes.

The farm is a haven for young people and adults, mostly with disabilities or mental illness. It is also shelter for teenagers and adults who are trying to get their lives back on track, according to its website.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Georgia panel cuts more references to diversity in teacher prep rules11h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE: Search underway for suspect in South Fulton fatal shooting
1h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Check out these back-to-school celebrations across metro Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy

Family involved in fatal wreck after leaving North Georgia water park
17h ago

Credit: Courtesy

Family involved in fatal wreck after leaving North Georgia water park
17h ago

WHO agency says aspartame possibly causes cancer; industry says no way
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

UK officials warn low measles immunization rates could lead to tens of thousands of cases...
4m ago
Blinken meets Wang Yi in Indonesia. But the region remains wary of the US-China rivalry
9m ago
Hundreds of thousands face disruption at London's Gatwick Airport this summer after...
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves schedule: Atlanta will open 2024 season on road vs. Phillies
16h ago
Cut from Georgia Medicaid health coverage? You may still be eligible
16h ago
Actors to join writers on strike: What this means for Georgia
14h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top