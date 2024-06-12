Nation & World News

Dutch court convicts 3 men of murder in fatal shooting of investigative reporter in 2021

A Dutch court has convicted three men of murder for their roles in the fatal 2021 shooting of investigative reporter Peter R
FILE - Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries looks on prior to attending a live TV show in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Jan. 31, 2008. A Dutch court is delivering verdicts Wednesday, June 12, 2024 in the trial of nine men suspected of involvement in the 2021 assassination of popular campaigning journalist Peter R. de Vries on a downtown Amsterdam street. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries looks on prior to attending a live TV show in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Jan. 31, 2008. A Dutch court is delivering verdicts Wednesday, June 12, 2024 in the trial of nine men suspected of involvement in the 2021 assassination of popular campaigning journalist Peter R. de Vries on a downtown Amsterdam street. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
By MIKE CORDER – Associated Press
Updated 35 minutes ago

AMSTERDAM (AP) — A Dutch court on Wednesday convicted three men of murder for their roles in the fatal 2021 shooting of investigative reporter Peter R. de Vries, a brazen attack in downtown Amsterdam that sent a shockwave through the Netherlands.

The shooter, getaway driver and organizer of the hit were convicted of direct involvement in the killing. The shooter and driver were sentenced to 28 years. The man who organized the slaying was sentenced to 26 years and one month.

A total of nine men were charged for their alleged roles in the murder. Four other suspects were convicted of complicity in the murder.

Two were acquitted because they were charged only with involvement in a criminal organization, and judges at Amsterdam District Court said prosecutors did not prove the existence of a criminal organization.

De Vries was gunned down on July 5, 2021 on a busy Amsterdam street and died nine days later of his injuries at age 64.

Prosecutors had sought life sentences for the gunman, getaway driver and organizer of the killing.

In January, prosecutors requested sentences ranging from three to 21 years for the six other suspects in the case.

The slaying sparked outrage, grief and anger throughout the Netherlands. Dutch King Willem-Alexander called the shooting of de Vries “an attack on journalism, the cornerstone of our constitutional state and therefore also an attack on the rule of law.”

De Vries had been an adviser and confidant for a protected witness in the trial of the alleged leader and other members of a crime gang. The witness’ brother and lawyer were both murdered.

The group's top gangster, Ridouan Taghi, was convicted of his role in five gangland killings and sentenced to life behind bars in February. Judges called him the "undisputed leader" of a "murder organization."

Taghi has not been charged with involvement in the assassination of De Vries and prosecutors have not charged any suspects with ordering him killed.

“The fact that the person who ordered the killing is not known and is not on trial here naturally hangs like a shadow over this trial,” Annemiek van Spanje, a lawyer for the De Vries family, told The Associated Press earlier this year.

The alleged shooter was arrested less than an hour after the attack, along with a Polish man, identified only as Kamil E. who was the alleged getaway driver. Prosecutors told judges at Amsterdam District Court that the weapon used to shoot de Vries was found in their car.

Armed police patrol outside a top security Amsterdam courthouse, Wednesday June 12, 2024, ahead of the verdicts in the trial of nine men suspected of involvement in the assassination three years ago of popular campaigning journalist Peter R. de Vries on a busy Amsterdam street. (AP Photo/Mike Corder)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

City officials consider $5M aid for businesses’ water main break losses2h ago

Credit: Karen Zitomer

Roswell approves controversial $340K salary for new COO
1h ago

Credit: AP

Runoff rivals in deep-red west Georgia vow not to be the next Greene
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

PrizePicks ups the ante on Atlanta
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

PrizePicks ups the ante on Atlanta
2h ago

Credit: Jamie Spaar

EXCLUSIVE
A new name emerges in APS school chief search: Gwinnett’s superintendent
The Latest
Titmus sets a women’s 200-meter freestyle world record at Australia’s Olympic swimming...
20m ago
A Russian woman is questioned in Denmark over allegations of helping a foreign...
24m ago
French President Macron urges moderate politicians to regroup to defeat far right in...
34m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC file photo

Georgia Tech, ACC officials react to death of Homer Rice, longtime athletic director
With Cross Keys change, 13 high schools have Indians as mascot
Georgia Bulldogs contemplate life without Charlie Condon