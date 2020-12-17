Dutch committee issues scathing report into benefit system

It was the latest condemnation of efforts to root out fraud by parents claiming benefit. An earlier report found that the Dutch tax office unlawfully discriminated against citizens by targeting them for investigation based on the fact that they held double nationality.

The government already has in the past apologized for the tax office’s methods and in March earmarked 500 million euros to compensate more than 20,000 parents.

In May, the government also asked public prosecutors to investigate possible discrimination between 2013 and 2017. Prosecutors haven't yet announced the outcome of their probe.

Thursday's report is expected to be debated by lawmakers next year, with calls for the debate to be held before a general election scheduled for March 17.