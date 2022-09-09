ajc logo
Dutch coaster sinks off Denmark, no reports of injuries

Updated 27 minutes ago
A Dutch coaster has sunk in the North Sea off western Denmark after colliding with another vessel

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Dutch coaster sank in the North Sea off western Denmark after colliding with another vessel early Friday. The Danish Navy said that seven crewmembers from the Helge who had jumped into the sea, were rescued by helicopter and there are no reports of injuries.

Details were sketchy about the collision between the 89-meter (292-foot) -long Helge and the larger, Bahamas-flagged Wild Cosmos, which occurred some 37 kilometers (23 miles) off Ringkjoebing on the west coast of the Jutland peninsula, were sketchy. The Danish Navy said it sent several ships and two helicopters to the site and the rescued crew members were flown to a hospital in Esbjerg, western Denmark, for medical examination.

There were no reports of major damage or casualties on the Wild Cosmos.

The Danish Navy received a distress call at 5:40 a.m. (0340 GMT), Danish broadcaster DR said.

The two ships were sailing in the same direction when the collision occurred. The Wild Cosmos was on its way from Durban in South Africa to Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, while Helge was on its way from Antwerp in Belgium to Porsgrunn in Norway.

It was not immediately clear what cargo was on the two ships. Danish police were investigating the sunken ship's contents and will consider further measures if necessary. No fuel leak was immediately reported.

