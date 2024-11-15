Dutch coalition parties gather in crisis talks after last week's soccer violence

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The leaders of coalition parties in the Dutch government dominated by hard-right leader Geert Wilders gathered Friday for crisis talks following reports that the finance state secretary was resigning over what she saw as denigrating comments on immigrants after Israeli fans were assaulted after a soccer game in Amsterdam.

Wilders last Wednesday blamed Moroccans for attacks on Israeli soccer fans, claiming that "we saw Muslims hunting Jews" and added it was fueled by "Moroccans who want to destroy Jews." He said those convicted of involvement should be deported if they have dual nationality.

Dutch media said that Morocco-born Nora Achahbar of centrist New Social Contract party would announce her resignation as finance secretary later Friday. The news couldn't immediately be independently confirmed.