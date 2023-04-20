X

Dutch envoy quoted saying 'Ukrainians also Russians' quits

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
The Dutch government says that a veteran diplomat who was appointed less than three weeks ago to promote Dutch involvement in the reconstruction of Ukraine has quit over remarks he made — reportedly about Russia — in a new book

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A veteran diplomat who was appointed less than three weeks ago to promote Dutch involvement in the reconstruction of Ukraine has quit over remarks he made — reportedly about Russia — in a new book, the government announced Thursday.

The Dutch foreign ministry said that Ron van Dartel would step down with immediate effect. Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher “respects the decision and has accepted his resignation,” the ministry said in a statement.

Van Dartel, a former Dutch ambassador to Serbia, Poland and Russia, quit over comments he made to the author of a new book. Dutch broadcaster RTL reported that they include him saying “Ukrainians are also Russians. We must not forget that. That is the reality.”

The ministry said Van Dartel’s comments were made before his appointment earlier this month, but only published after he took up his new role.

Van Dartel “has realized that he can no longer function credibly with the statements made and has therefore decided to resign his position immediately,” the ministry said.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

UPDATE: YSL Judge severs defendant’s case after attorney’s arrest25m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

NEW DETAILS: Within minutes, 2 killed in shootings in NW Atlanta
49m ago

Credit: UGA Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant

Out of the murky waters of the Okefenokee, an alligator mystery emerges
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How will the grass grow at Mercedes-Benz Stadium?
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How will the grass grow at Mercedes-Benz Stadium?
6h ago

Credit: Contributed

Former DeKalb County superintendent to lead APS-related nonprofit
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Sudan army demands rivals' surrender as cease-fire runs out
9m ago
Racial gap in US stroke deaths widened during pandemic
15m ago
WNBA partners with Scripps to broadcast Friday night games
25m ago
Featured

Credit: Contributed

Former DeKalb County superintendent to lead education-related nonprofit
4h ago
Georgians to wait two more days for high court’s guidance on abortion pill
22h ago
Bird-napping: Ruby, Peaches and Cream happy to be home at Buckhead restaurant
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top