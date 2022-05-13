Dutch authorities arrest Rwandan man on genocide suspicions

The 65-year-old man, who was not identified, has been living in the Netherlands since he was granted asylum there in 1999. He was arrested on Wednesday in the town of Ermelo, some 70 kilometers (44 miles) east of Amsterdam.

“In 1994, the man was an officer of the gendarmerie in Rwanda. According to the Rwandan authorities, he played a prominent role in the massacres committed in the Rwandan capital of Kigali and the municipality of Mugina,” the prosecutors said in a statement.