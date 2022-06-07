BreakingNews
UPDATE: Suspect in shooting death of Atlanta rapper Trouble turns himself in
ajc logo
X

Dustin Johnson quits PGA membership to play in Saudi league

Dustin Johnson tosses his towel to his caddie on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Combined ShapeCaption
Dustin Johnson tosses his towel to his caddie on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)

National & World News
By ROB HARRIS, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Two-time major winner Dustin Johnson says he has resigned his PGA Tour membership to participate in the new golf series backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund

ST. ALBANS, England (AP) — Two-time major winner Dustin Johnson has resigned his PGA Tour membership to participate in the new golf series backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

The first LIV Golf Invitational, which offers $25 million in prize money, is taking place outside London from Thursday.

Johnson said on Tuesday he “had to think long and hard" about leaving the PGA Tour, seemingly ending his hopes of competing in the Ryder Cup for the United States.

“Ultimately, I decided to come and do this,” Johnson said at Centurion Club. “I'm excited about this. Obviously the Ryder Cup is unbelievable and something that has meant a lot to me. ... Hopefully I’ll get a chance to do that again, but I don’t make the rules.”

Johnson, whose last victory was the Saudi International in 2021, is No. 13 in the world, the highest-ranked player in the field. He has held the No. 1 spot in the world longer than any player since Tiger Woods.

“I chose what is best for me and my family,” Johnson said, explaining his decision to join the Saudi venture fronted by Greg Norman.

Speaking alongside Johnson, former U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell said he had yet to give up his PGA membership.

“I don't feel I need to,” he said. “I don't want to get into a legal situation with the PGA Tour.”

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks
How Braves mental skills coach Zach Sorensen helps players take game to next level
Braves’ bullpen showing depth and versatility
3 takeaways from the SEC spring meetings
Nia Coffey’s double-double helps Dream defeat Fever 75-66
Nia Coffey’s double-double helps Dream defeat Fever 75-66
Georgia Tech eliminates Campbell to set up regional title game vs. Tennessee
The Latest
Winfrey picks Leila Mottley's 'Nightcrawling' for book club
7m ago
Spanish judge to seek testimony from NSO on Pegasus spyware
7m ago
Goodyear to recall RV tires 9 years after last one was made
9m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top