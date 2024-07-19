Nation & World News

Durant returns to practice with US basketball team, 1 week before Paris Olympics

Kevin Durant practiced with the U.S. Olympic basketball team on Friday, a major step toward getting him back on track for the Paris Games that open next week
FILE - Kevin Durant poses for a photo with his gold medal during the medal ceremony for basketball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Kevin Durant poses for a photo with his gold medal during the medal ceremony for basketball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By TIM REYNOLDS – Associated Press
33 minutes ago

Kevin Durant practiced with the U.S. Olympic basketball team on Friday, a major step toward getting him back on track for the Paris Games that open next week.

It was Durant’s first time on the floor with the team this summer. He strained his calf a few days before the July 6 start of training camp in Las Vegas and missed the team’s first three exhibition games.

“I’ve seen progress every day,” Durant told reporters before practice in London, where the U.S. will play South Sudan on Saturday and Germany on Monday in its final two tune-ups before the Olympics. “It’s one of those things. Just got to monitor it every day. I’ll see how I feel after I do certain exercises. My thing is to keep running and see what happens.”

The U.S. is 3-0 in its pre-Olympic tune-ups, beating Canada in Las Vegas and then defeating Australia and Serbia at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates earlier this week before traveling to London.

And now the all-time leader in scoring for the U.S. men’s program at the Olympics — Durant has scored 435 points in Olympic play, 99 more than fellow three-time gold medalist Carmelo Anthony — seems on the brink of making an already-deep team even deeper.

“More firepower, more leadership, more experience in the FIBA game,” three-time Olympic medalist LeBron James said. “We welcome his return. We’re looking forward to him being back out there. … Anytime we can add a piece like that it’s great for our ballclub.”

Durant has a chance to become the first four-time men’s basketball gold medalist in Olympic history, after being part of U.S. teams that won gold at Tokyo three years ago, Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and London in 2012.

He said being back in London rekindled those early Olympic memories.

“Definitely, 2012 was a turning point in my career, just being around greats every single day and seeing how they operate, I just took a lot of that stuff with me,” Durant said.

The Paris Olympics open on July 26. The U.S. men play their first game of the tournament two days later against Serbia at Lille, France.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Editors' Picks

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Some in Ga. earn too much to get Medicaid but not enough to buy private insurance plan

Credit: AP

Atlanta set to receive nearly $11 million to provide services to migrants

FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Highs in 80s with more rain this evening, through weekend

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

MARTA: Mayor considers 10-year fix for Five Points

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

MARTA: Mayor considers 10-year fix for Five Points

Credit: John Spink

Microsoft outage grounds planes, upends businesses. Delta, United affected
19m ago
The Latest
Widespread global tech outage disrupts flights, banks, hospitals and media outlets
8m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street is mostly steady as CrowdStrike tumbles following global...
9m ago
What to know about Evan Gershkovich's conviction for espionage in Russia
14m ago
Featured

Credit: Seeger Gray/AJC

Republicans in metro Atlanta cheer Trump on final night of convention
15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend: Tennis, Bob Ross class
Photo of Fani Willis found on Trump shooter’s cellphone