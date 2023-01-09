ajc logo
Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury.

Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter.

Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determined that he would not return to the game.

Durant had 17 points in 30 minutes. Earlier Sunday, he passed Dominique Wilkins for No. 14 on the NBA's career scoring list.

