Durant, Harden lead Nets to 138-112 romp over Bulls

Zach LaVine scored 20. DeMar DeRozan added 19 points. But Chicago lost for the second time in three games after winning nine straight to match their best run since the end of the 2010-11 regular season. The Bulls also had their nine-game home win streak snapped.

The Nets outscored the Bulls 39-19 in the third to turn a two-point halftime lead into a 101-79 advantage.

Durant had 10 in about a two-minute span, including a 3 to make it 99-79 before Irving drove for a layup in the closing minute.

By then, the Nets were well on their way. They took control midway through the third with an 18-4 run to break open a game that was tied at 71, a 3-pointer by Mills making it 89-75.

TIP-INS

Nets: Though Chicago has a similar mandate as New York, an exception allowed Irving to play. It applies to visiting professional and college athletes as well as non-resident performance artists. ... C Nic Claxton (left hamstring tightness) missed the game.

Bulls: F Derrick Jones Jr. left with a right knee injury 36 seconds into the game. He twisted it pulling up near the Chicago basket and had to be helped to the back. ... G Alex Caruso missed his 10th straight game and fourth since entering the NBA’s COVID-19 protocol. He missed the first six of them because of a sprained left foot, and coach Billy Donovan does not expect him to play against Golden State on Friday.

UP NEXT

Nets: Host Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Bulls: Host Golden State on Friday.

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant shoots over Chicago Bulls' Alfonzo McKinnie during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Chicago. The Bulls won 133-87. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Caption Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant shoots over Chicago Bulls' Alfonzo McKinnie during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Chicago. The Bulls won 133-87. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Caption Brooklyn Nets' James Harden, right, drives on Chicago Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Chicago. The Bulls won 133-87. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Caption Brooklyn Nets' James Harden, right, drives on Chicago Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Chicago. The Bulls won 133-87. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Caption Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine, left, and Brooklyn Nets' DeAndre' Bembry battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Chicago. The Bulls won 133-87. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Caption Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine, left, and Brooklyn Nets' DeAndre' Bembry battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Chicago. The Bulls won 133-87. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Caption Chicago Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu (12) and Brooklyn Nets' Patty Mills battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Caption Chicago Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu (12) and Brooklyn Nets' Patty Mills battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Caption Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving (11) shoots over Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Caption Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving (11) shoots over Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Caption Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant dunks past Chicago Bulls' Lonzo Ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Chicago. The Bulls won 133-87. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Caption Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant dunks past Chicago Bulls' Lonzo Ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Chicago. The Bulls won 133-87. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Caption Brooklyn Nets' Kessler Edwards (14) dunks over Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Chicago. The Bulls won 133-87. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Caption Brooklyn Nets' Kessler Edwards (14) dunks over Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Chicago. The Bulls won 133-87. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast