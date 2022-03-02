Hamburger icon
Durant expected to return for Nets on Thursday against Heat

Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons, left, sits with forward Kevin Durant, right, on the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo







National & World News
19 minutes ago


NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant is expected to return from a left knee injury that has sidelined him since mid-January when the Brooklyn Nets host the Miami Heat on Thursday night.

Durant wasn't listed on the injury report Wednesday by the Nets, who tweeted a picture of Durant with a caption "The return."

It's a desperately needed one for the Nets, who have fallen apart without their superstar forward and tumbled all the way to eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

Brooklyn is 5-16 since Durant sprained his left medial collateral ligament Jan. 15. The Nets were 27-15 at the time, second in the East.

Durant is averaging 29.3 points. He was leading the league at the time but would now rank third behind Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo if he had played enough games to qualify.

Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant yells to teammates during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: Morry Gash











Featured
