Suspect indicted in Buckhead grandmother’s stabbing death
Durant expected to make Suns debut on Wednesday vs. Hornets

National & World News
13 minutes ago
Kevin Durant is expected to make his Phoenix Suns debut on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets

PHOENIX (AP) — Kevin Durant is expected to make his Phoenix Suns debut on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Suns made the announcement on social media Tuesday. The 13-time All-Star came to Phoenix on Feb. 9 in a blockbuster trade that sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and four first-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets.

Durant hasn't played for the Suns while recovering from a sprained knee ligament. The 34-year-old is still one of the game's elite scorers, averaging nearly 30 points per game this season.

Durant joins a Suns starting lineup that includes Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. Phoenix is trying to make it back to the NBA Finals for the second time in three seasons.

The Suns lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games in 2021.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

