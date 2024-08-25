Nation & World News

Duplantis breaks world record in pole vault for 3rd time this year by clearing 6.26 meters

Armand Duplantis has broken the world record in the pole vault again
Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, competes in the men's pole vault final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, competes in the men's pole vault final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Updated 17 minutes ago

CHORZOW, Poland (AP) — Armand Duplantis has broken the world record in the pole vault again, this time clearing 6.26 meters in a Diamond League meet in Poland on Sunday.

Duplantis, the Louisiana-born 24-year-old who competes for his mother’s native Sweden, added another centimeter to his world record in Chorzow.

It's the third time this year that he has set a world record. He did so in the recent Olympic Games in Paris, clearing 6.25 meters after clinching the gold medal.

Duplantis, who is widely known as “Mondo,” has now broken the world record 10 times in his career — each time by one centimeter.

Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, celebrates after setting a new world record in the men's pole vault final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

FILE - Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, holds up his gold medal while standing on the podium after winning the men's pole vault at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

