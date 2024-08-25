Duplantis breaks world record in pole vault for 3rd time this year by clearing 6.26 meters

CHORZOW, Poland (AP) — Armand Duplantis has broken the world record in the pole vault again, this time clearing 6.26 meters in a Diamond League meet in Poland on Sunday.

Duplantis, the Louisiana-born 24-year-old who competes for his mother’s native Sweden, added another centimeter to his world record in Chorzow.

It's the third time this year that he has set a world record. He did so in the recent Olympic Games in Paris, clearing 6.25 meters after clinching the gold medal.