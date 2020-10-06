'Dune' ditches 2020, while AMC commits to staying open

AMC CEO Adam Aron said in a statement that the company's agreement with Universal Pictures to shorten the theatrical window, "puts AMC in a position where we can open our theatres when others may feel the need to close."

AMC, Aron said, will share in home video on demand revenues with Universal.

But even with new releases on the calendar for the remainder of the year, including high-profile independent and awards contenders like " Nomadland " and Regina King's "One Night in Miami," studios have made it clear that they are skittish about releasing their most expensive properties in such a muted North American box office landscape.

Warner Bros. helped provide an early test case with Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet.” The film has grossed over $307 million globally, but only $45 million of that has come from North America, which is the world's biggest box office market.

And although there are new films every weekend, back catalog films are regularly claiming spots in the top 10. Just this weekend the 27-year-old “Hocus Pocus” claimed the No. 2 spot and the 40-year-old Star Wars film “The Empire Strikes Back” landed at No. 6.

Since "Tenet," many studios have pushed at least one big film out of 2020, including "Black Widow," "No Time to Die" and "West Side Story." Other films vacated earlier, like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "F9." And some studios have experimented by pivoting to video-on-demand releases, like Disney did with its live-action "Mulan."

The shifting calendar has a domino effect on future releases too. When Warner Bros. moved “Dune” to Oct. 1, 2021, it took “The Batman” release date, pushing that film to March 2022.

