Nation & World News

Dump truck leaves hole in covered bridge when it crashes into river in Maine

A dump truck driver in Maine has learned the hard way not to tempt fate on a covered bridge originally built before the Civil War
A hole is seen after a loaded dump truck plummeted through the planks of the covered Babb's Bridge into the Presumpscot River in Gorham, Maine, on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. (Gorham Police Department via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A hole is seen after a loaded dump truck plummeted through the planks of the covered Babb's Bridge into the Presumpscot River in Gorham, Maine, on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. (Gorham Police Department via AP)
1 hour ago

GORHAM, Maine (AP) — The driver of a dump truck learned the hard way that it's best not to tempt fate on a covered bridge originally built before the Civil War.

The loaded vehicle crashed into the Presumpscot River on Friday afternoon, leaving a hole in the planks in the shape of the truck.

The driver suffered minor injuries, police said, but the same couldn't be said for Babb’s Bridge, which was originally built in 1840 and rebuilt in 1976 after a fire. The best-case scenario is the bridge will be closed for a few months, officials said.

The weight limit on the bridge was 3 tons (2,700 kilograms), and the dump truck carrying crushed stone was “multiple times that,” said Paul Merrill, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Transportation.

The truck was crossing from Gorham into Windham when it plummeted into the water. The Gorham Police Department said the mishap remains under investigation. The driver didn't respond to messages from The Associated Press.

A hole is seen after a loaded dump truck plummeted through the planks of the covered Babb's Bridge into the Presumpscot River in Gorham, Maine, on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. (Gorham Police Department via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

State workers pull a dump truck out of the Presumpscot River after it fell through the covered Babb’s Bridge in Gorham, Maine, on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. (Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A hole is seen after a loaded dump truck plummeted through the planks of the covered Babb's Bridge into the Presumpscot River in Gorham, Maine, on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. (Gorham Police Department via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A new setback hits a Boeing jet: US will require inspection of pilot seats on 787s
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Brookhaven burglary call leads to pursuit, shootout with police, officials say
Placeholder Image

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Hyundai’s EV plant needs lots of water. Some fear plans to drill wells
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

College town's police say they don't need help with cleanup after beer spill
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

South Carolina sets date for first execution in more than 13 years19m ago
A 2nd ex-Memphis officer pleads guilty in Tyre Nichols' death. He could serve 40 years in...24m ago
Adam Scott builds a 3-shot lead in hopes of getting to FedEx Cup finale25m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves Dispatch: Every series is most important series now
Parents call for infant emergency hotline after death of their baby
Delta COO leaves for new job after about a year in role