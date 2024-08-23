Dump truck leaves hole in covered bridge when it crashes into river in Maine

GORHAM, Maine (AP) — The driver of a dump truck learned the hard way that it's best not to tempt fate on a covered bridge originally built before the Civil War.

The loaded vehicle crashed into the Presumpscot River on Friday afternoon, leaving a hole in the planks in the shape of the truck.

The driver suffered minor injuries, police said, but the same couldn't be said for Babb’s Bridge, which was originally built in 1840 and rebuilt in 1976 after a fire. The best-case scenario is the bridge will be closed for a few months, officials said.