Dumars: Decision to suspend Draymond Green was 'difficult'

“It wasn’t like it went completely unpunished,” Dumars said of Sabonis' role. “We didn’t think it rose to the level of Draymond’s play — excessive, over-the-top, dangerous, repeat offender. That’s the separation between what he did and what Draymond did.”

Green has been suspended in the playoffs before, missing Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals because of an accumulation of flagrant-foul points during that postseason. He went over the limit after what the NBA called at the time a “retaliatory swipe of his hand to the groin” of LeBron James. Cleveland won Game 5, then prevailed in Games 6 and 7 to capture the title.

It’s also Green's second suspension this season. He had to miss a game in March after his 16th technical of the season. And in the preseason, he also caused the Warriors major headaches by punching teammate Jordan Poole in practice. He was also fined $25,000 earlier this season for an incident where the league found he directed obscene language toward a fan.

Green spent several moments gesturing at and yelling to the crowd, which included NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, after the play Monday night. Dumars said those antics were yet another factor.

“The stuff that happened afterward, that doesn’t help the situation,” Dumars said. “But if it was just that alone, we wouldn’t be having this conversation. I focused on the act itself, and the fact that it’s a repeat offense, those were the two main things.”

Dumars and Green have been close for years. That didn't make this chapter any easier for Dumars.

On the night Green was drafted, he got a phone call as he slipped into the second round. The caller was Dumars, then the president of the Detroit Pistons, who checked in to show support and tell him to remain calm.

“When I took this job I knew these type of situations would arise, not just with Draymond but also other guys I worked with and players and a lot of people across the league that I have personal relationships with,” Dumars said. “I think each one of them knows Joe D. has a job to do. You have to be objective in this seat, and people have to know I'm going to call balls and strikes, going to call it like I see it. You have to be honest in this seat. You have to do it the right way.”

