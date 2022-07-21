ajc logo
X

Dukureh, from 'Elvis' film, found dead in Nashville home

National & World News
1 hour ago
The actor who played Big Mama Thornton in this year’s movie about Elvis Presley has been found dead in a bedroom at her home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Shonka Dukureh, who played Big Mama Thornton in this year's movie about Elvis Presley, was found dead Thursday in a bedroom at her home in Nashville, police said. She was 44.

Nashville police said there were no signs of foul play. Autopsy results are pending from the medical examiner.

Dukureh, a Fisk University graduate and Nashville singer, shared the apartment with her two young children, police said. One of the children found her unresponsive and went to the apartment of a neighbor, who called 911 shortly before 9:30 a.m., police said.

The actor, who also shared the stage at Coachella this year with Doja Cat, had a theater degree from Fisk and graduated from Trevecca Nazarene with an education degree, WPLN-FM reported.

In an interview with the station last month, Dukureh said she taught second grade for a while and then worked with inner city youth through after-school and summer programs.

She said those students reached out after seeing her in “Elvis.”

Editors' Picks
GOP senator targeted in Trump probe seeks to disqualify DA 11h ago
Kirby Smart, Georgia finalize $112.5M contract extension
4h ago
Herschel Walker downplays abortion ruling’s impact
2h ago
Fulton judge: ‘Alternate’ GOP electors must honor subpoenas to testify
2h ago
Fulton judge: ‘Alternate’ GOP electors must honor subpoenas to testify
2h ago
Braves better than last year but need more pitching to repeat
3h ago
The Latest
Sri Lanka's newly elected president sworn into office
3m ago
3M lead shared by Im, smooth-putting Piercy after 1st round
3m ago
Rio police raid on favela kills at least 18, sparks anger
12m ago
Featured
FILE - People march through Downtown Atlanta on June 24, 2022, to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A federal appeals court on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, overturned a lower court ruling and said Georgia’s restrictive 2019 abortion law should be allowed to take effect. The Georgia law bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

Credit: Ben Gray

AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
12h ago
Back from the brink: Tiran Jackson learns to harness power of resilience after tragedy
How Georgia’s top candidates raised their campaign cash
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top