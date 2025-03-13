Duke's Cooper Flagg leaves ACC quarterfinal game against Georgia Tech with ankle injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke star Cooper Flagg left Thursday’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinal game with a left ankle injury and had to be helped to the locker room.

The top-ranked Blue Devils were trailing by 26-17 late in the first half when Flagg went up for a rebound and crashed to the floor after he appeared to have his left foot land on the foot of Georgia Tech’s Darrion Sutton. He hobbled back to the bench in clear distress, then bent over with his hands on the seats and pounded a chair with his right fist.

After sitting on the bench for a few minutes, Flagg got up and put his arms around two teammates and was taken to the locker room for observation.