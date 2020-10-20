Duke and Duchess of Sussex convene session on digital world

Meghan endured a slew of negative headlines in Britain after she married the prince. The two have fought back over alleged phone hacking, the publication of unauthorized photos of their son and the disclosure of a handwritten letter the duchess wrote to her estranged father.

Among those who participated in their Time100 session, "Engineering a Better World," was Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, investor and husband of tennis great Serena Williams. He recently resigned from the Reddit board and asked to be replaced by a Black candidate.

The tech giant has announced his spot will go to Michael Seibel, who co-founded Justin.tv/Twitch. Ohanian said he was inspired to step down by his 3-year-old daughter, Olympia, who is of mixed race.

“Given that I'm still getting hate mail about it, I knew I made the right choice because sadly, you know, we're at a place in this country where there is still a lot of work to be done," he told Meghan. “I knew that I had a responsibility to be able to answer her when she asks me in 10 years, when she's a snarky teenager, what I did to help be a part of making things better for her.”