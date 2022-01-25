Testimony begins in defamation suits over Roy Moore claims

“He attacked her integrity, and he did so publicly, and he did so relentlessly, all the time knowing the truth that in 1979 he pursued a 14-year-old girl,” she said.

Julian McPhillips, an attorney representing Moore, who was twice elected and removed as chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, told jurors that Moore had never even seen Corfman until they were in the same room for jury selection. All Moore did was to defend himself against false accusations, he said.

“Judge Moore dared to prove his innocence. He dared to deny he even knew her,” McPhillips said.

He suggested Corfman's accusations were brought to keep Moore from winning the 2017 Senate race.

“The political motivation should be clear, why else would she do it?” McPhillips said. “She filed the suit so she can keep on backing in the limelight.”

It's unclear how long the trial might last. While Corfman is seeking only a ruling that Moore defamed her, McPhillips said Moore seeks monetary compensation.

Eagan said Corfman met Moore in 1979 when she was 14 and sitting with her mother outside an Etowah County courtroom for a custody hearing and Moore, an assistant district attorney at the time, offered to sit with her. After getting her telephone number, Moore brought her to his home on two occasions, kissing her and taking off her clothes, Eagan said.

“He touched Leigh over her bra. And he touched Leigh over her panties …. She was terrified,” Eagan said.

Corfman’s lawyers played a tape of Moore recorded at campaign events saying he did not know women who accused him and did not engage in sexual misconduct. “It’s simply dirty politics,” Moore told a crowd.

Eagan said Corfman had nothing to gain by coming forward. “Bottom line is you have to decide who you believe,” Eagan told jurors.

Moore’s attorneys tried to put Corfman’s character on trial, calling her vindictive and scheming, saying she was a troubled teenager and questioning a decision by her mother, Nancy Wells, to let her daughter read Harlequin romance novels as a young teen.

Wells, the first witness, she said she had no doubt that it was Moore who approached her and her daughter at the courthouse in 1979. She said it was years later, when Corfman was an adult, that Corfman told her about Moore's action.

One of Corfman's attorneys asked Wells if she had any personal knowledge of misconduct by Moore, who rose to prominence in state politics after hanging a Ten Commandments plaque on a courtroom wall.

“I just have what my daughter told me,” Wells replied.

