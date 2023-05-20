X

Dudamel gets 7-minute ovation after 1st NY Philharmonic concert since music director decision

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 42 minutes ago
Gustavo Dudamel and the New York Philharmonic received a seven-minute standing ovation following his first performance with the orchestra since he agreed to become music director

NEW YORK (AP) — Gustavo Dudamel and the New York Philharmonic received a seven-minute standing ovation Friday night following his first performance with the orchestra since he agreed to become music director.

Dudamel conducted a performance of Mahler's Ninth Symphony at David Geffen Hall, a program he is scheduled to repeat on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

The 42-year-old Venezuelan has been music director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since 2009 and will leave at the end of the 2025-2026 season. He agreed in February to a five-year contract as New York's artistic and music director starting in 2026-2027.

Dudamel will remain music director of the Paris Opéra, a role he's held since 2021.

