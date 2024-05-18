Nation & World News

Duchene scores winner in 2nd OT, Stars advance to Western Conference final with 2-1 win over Avs

Matt Duchene scored at 11:42 of the second overtime after being involved in a play that led to a goal disallowed for goaltender interference in the first OT and the Dallas Stars advanced to the Western Conference final with a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 6
Dallas Stars center Matt Duchene, front, pursues the puck, in front of Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey playoff series Friday, May 17, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Dallas Stars center Matt Duchene, front, pursues the puck, in front of Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey playoff series Friday, May 17, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By PAT GRAHAM – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

DENVER (AP) — Matt Duchene scored at 11:42 of the second overtime after being involved in a play that led to a goal disallowed for goaltender interference in the first extra period, and the Dallas Stars advanced to the Western Conference final with a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 6 on Friday night.

Duchene, a former draft pick of the Avalanche, secured a loose puck in front of the net and sent it over a sprawled out Alexandar Georgiev. Duchene took off down the ice and slid on his knees in celebration.

Dallas advances to face either Edmonton or Vancouver next. It’s the second straight trip to the conference final for the Stars, who lost last season to eventual Stanley Cup champion Vegas. The Stars won their only Stanley Cup title in 1999.

Jamie Benn tied the game at 1:56 of the third period. Mason Marchment thought he scored the winner with 7:29 left in the first overtime but it was waved off for goaltender interference. The play was reviewed and the call on the ice stood. Duchene was jostling with Cale Makar in front of Georgiev, leading to a call. The NHL's situation room explained that Duchene impaired Georgiev's ability to play his position in the crease.

Jake Oettinger was stellar all night in making 29 saves. One of his biggest was a close-range shot from Artturi Lehkonen down low midway through the second OT.

This was a series in which the road team won five of six games, including the Stars taking all three in Denver. The Avalanche were the top home team in the regular season, while the Stars had the best road record.

Dallas joins Florida and the New York Rangers as teams that closed out a second-round series in six games. It’s just the third postseason to have three Round 2 matchups decided in six games (1999 and 2004).

It was a tumultuous postseason for Colorado, with Valeri Nichushkin suspended before Game 4 for violating terms of the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.

Colorado scored the opening goal of the game for the first time in the series when Mikko Rantanen sent a wrist shot over Oettinger early in the second period on a power play.

Cale Makar had an assist to give him 80 career playoff points in 72 games played. He’s the fifth defenseman in NHL history to amass 80 career postseason points in 80 or fewer games, joining Bobby Orr (66 games), Paul Coffey (67), Brian Leetch (70) and Al MacInnis (71).

Both team were missing forwards, with Roope Hintz out for Dallas and Yakov Trenin for Colorado.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, right, is congratulated for a goal against the Dallas Stars during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey playoff series Friday, May 17, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger makes a glove save against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey playoff series Friday, May 17, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche center Andrew Cogliano stumbles next to Dallas Stars center Craig Smith during the first period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey playoff series Friday, May 17, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley, left, tries to knock the puck away from Colorado Avalanche right wing Brandon Duhaime during the first period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey playoff series Friday, May 17, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen, left, congratulates right wing Mikko Rantanen for a goal against the Dallas Stars during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey playoff series Friday, May 17, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, center, works for position in front of the net against Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell, right, as goaltender Jake Oettinger stops a shot during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey playoff series Friday, May 17, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Dallas Stars left wings Jamie Benn, left, and Jason Robertson warm up before Game 6 of the team's NHL hockey playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche left wing Jonathan Drouin, left, and Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn reach for the puck during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey playoff series Friday, May 17, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Dallas Stars center Matt Duchene, left, has his shot blocked by Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev during the first overtime of Game 6 of an NHL hockey playoff series Friday, May 17, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Avalanche center Casey Mittelstadt, left, pushes Dallas Stars center Matt Duchene, center, against Colorado goaltender Alexandar Georgiev during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey playoff series Friday, May 17, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

