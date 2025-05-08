Dubai police make several arrests over disturbances after a local soccer match

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai police arrested several people involved in fights after a weekend soccer match between UAE Pro League clubs Shabab Al Ahli and Al Wasl in a rare disturbance in the tightly policed sheikhdom.

Officers used surveillance footage to identify suspects, Maj. Gen. Abdullah Al Ghaith said in a statement Wednesday. Police didn't say how many people were arrested.

Al Wasl won the match on Saturday 2-1. Angry Shabab Al Ahli fans threw water bottles at Al Wasl fans and on the soccer field, while Al Wasl fans lit smoke flares and hurled water bottles. Local media reported that fans threw stones, clashed outside the stadium and confronted Shabab Al Ahli defender Bogdan Planic as he made his way to the team bus before security guards intervened.