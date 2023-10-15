DT Teair Tart inactive for Titans game against Ravens in London

BreakingNews
19 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Titans defensive tackle Teair Tart (toe) will miss his second straight game when Tennessee plays the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tart was inactive after sitting out last week’s loss to Indianapolis. The Colts rushed for 193 yards.

Defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth, signed from the practice squad on Saturday, was active.

Center Aaron Brewer (neck) was also active after being listed as questionable this week.

The other inactives for the Titans are WR Treylon Burks, OL Jaelyn Duncan, DB Elijah Molden, LB Luke Gifford, LB Caleb Murphy, and QB Will Levis.

Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell (shoulder), activated from injured reserve on Saturday, was set to make his NFL debut.

The rookie was undrafted out of East Carolina. His father is former Ravens defensive back Anthony Mitchell, who was a member of Baltimore’s Super Bowl-winning team in 2000.

Inactive for the Ravens are CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, G Sala Aumava Laulu, T Daniel Faalele, OLB Odafe Oweh, and QB Josh Johnson (3rd QB).

