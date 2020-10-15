Drugstore chain Walgreens rebounds with $373M profit in 4Q

Walgreens leaders told analysts Thursday that customer visits to their stores were still down, but shoppers were continuing to buy more per visit.

Sales from established U.S. stores climbed 3.6% compared to last year’s quarter. That's an important metric because it excludes stores that recently closed or opened.

Those sales dropped 29% for the company's Boots stores in the United Kingdom, but the company said customer visits improved steadily compared to the third quarter.

Overall, the company booked adjusted earnings of $1.02 per share in the three-month window that ended Aug. 31. Revenue climbed 2% to $34.75 billion.

Analysts expected, on average, earnings of 96 cents per share in the fiscal fourth quarter on $34.37 billion in revenue, according to financial data provider FactSet.

Company officials said they expect the pandemic's impact on their business to subside in the second half of the new fiscal year as people start receiving vaccines — which have yet to be approved by regulators — and more customers return to their stores.

“We are confident we will come out of this in better shape,” Executive Vice Chairman and CEO Stefano Pessina said.

Walgreens forecasts low, single-digit adjusted earnings per share growth in its new fiscal year.

The company finished 2020 with adjusted EPS of $4.74. Analysts forecast, on average, earnings of $4.80 per share for fiscal 2021, which would represent growth of about 1%.

Walgreens announced in July that Pessina will step down as CEO once the company finds his replacement. He said Thursday they had no updates on that search.

Shares of the Deerfield, Illinois-based company climbed nearly 3% to $36.90 Thursday morning while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell slightly. Walgreens is a Dow component.

