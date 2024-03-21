BreakingNews
Georgia Republican senators approve bills targeting illegal immigration
Nation & World News

Drug overdoses reach another record with almost 108,000 Americans in 2022, CDC says

Nearly 108,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2022
By MIKE STOBBE – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 108,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2022, according to final federal figures released Thursday.

Over the last two decades, the number of U.S. overdose deaths has risen almost every year and continued to break annual records — making it the worst overdose epidemic in American history.

The official number for 2022 was 107,941, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, which is about 1% higher than the nearly 107,000 overdose deaths in 2021.

Earlier provisional data estimated more than 109,000 overdose deaths in 2022, but provisional data includes all overdose deaths, while the final numbers are limited to U.S. residents.

The female overdose death rate declined for the first time in five years, although the male overdose death rate continued to inch up, the report said. Males account for about 70% of U.S. overdose deaths.

The overall drug overdose death rate rose from 2021 to 2022, but the increase was so small it was not considered statistically significant.

The CDC has not yet reported overdose numbers for last year, although provisional data through the first ten months of the year suggest overdose deaths continued to be stable in 2023.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Georgia Senate leaders pass budget for upcoming year with raises for 300,000

Credit: AJC

BREAKING
2 teen inmates back in custody after hours-long manhunt
8m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia Republican senators approve bills targeting illegal immigration
33m ago

Credit: TNS

Stowaway on Delta flight gets caught before plane takes off, police say

Credit: TNS

Stowaway on Delta flight gets caught before plane takes off, police say

Credit: File photo

Motorcyclist tries to escape troopers with swim in Lake Lanier, GSP says
The Latest

Credit: AP

Trump's lawyers keep fighting $454M fraud appeal bond requirement
7m ago
White former officers get sentences of 10 to 40 years in torture of 2 Black men in...
7m ago
In ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,’ the Titans are the stars
7m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

Rising price of asthma medicine makes Atlanta pollen season tough for many
From the archives: The first Freaknik was a picnic, with music
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta