Drug kingpin Demetrius 'Big Meech' Flenory leaves federal prison for a residential program in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory, who co-founded the notorious drug trafficking organization Black Mafia Family, will serve the remainder of his prison sentence in a residential reentry program in Miami, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Flenory, 56, was originally sentenced to 30 years in prison following his 2008 conviction for drug trafficking and money laundering. He was recently transferred to the residential program in Miami.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson brought the story of Flenory and his brother Terry Flenory to Starz in an eight episode series “BMF” in 2021. The series delved into the 1980s backstory of the brothers as they emerged from inner-city Detroit to become wealthy drug kingpins embraced by hip-hop culture.