Drones attack a US military base in southern Syria and there are minor injuries, US officials say

Two U.S. officials tell The Associated Press that a military base in southern Syria where U.S. troops have maintained a presence to train forces as part of a broad campaign against the Islamic State group was attacked by drones on Thursday

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By TARA COPP – Associated Press
Updated 46 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — A military base in southern Syria where U.S. troops have maintained a presence to train forces as part of a broad campaign against the Islamic State group was attacked by drones on Thursday, two U.S. officials told The Associated Press.

One drone was shot down, but another caused in minor injuries, said one of the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter before an official announcement about the incident.

The attacks follow similar drone strikes over the past few days against U.S. and coalition bases in Iraq amid simmering anger in the region after an explosion at a Gaza hospital killed hundreds of people.

The al-Tanf garrison in southeastern Syria is located at a sensitive juncture often used by Iranian-backed militants to ferry weapons to Hezbollah.

Syrian opposition activists also said Thursday a drone attack was conducted on an oil facility in eastern Syria that houses American troops.

Omar Abu Layla, a Europe-based activist who heads the Deir Ezzor 24 media outlet, said three drones with explosives struck the Conoco gas field in the eastern province of Deir el-Zour that borders Iraq.

Rami Abdurrahman of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, confirmed that five explosions were heard at the Conoco gas field.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Trial underway for trio accused in 2022 killing of former Gwinnett coach1h ago

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Georgia settles lawsuit with trans employees seeking health coverage
12m ago

Credit: AP

Georgia job growth strong, defying the headwinds
8m ago

Midtown site for luxury condo tower Opus Place listed for foreclosure
1h ago

Midtown site for luxury condo tower Opus Place listed for foreclosure
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

Fire call at Gwinnett apartments leads investigators to child stabbed to death
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miriam Alster via AP

Biden will deliver a rare Oval Office address as he seeks billions of dollars for Israel...
4m ago
LIVE UPDATES
Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes and readies troops for a ground assault
8m ago
Fed Chair Powell: Slower economic growth may be needed to conquer stubbornly high...
9m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Suspect admits to 2005 murder of Natalee Holloway, who disappeared on high school trip
18h ago
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
County program lets shelter dogs become ‘Law Dogs’ for a day
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top